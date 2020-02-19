Bakersfield Police on Tuesday busted up what they said was an illegal marijuana grow on Workman Street and seized more than 500 marijuana plants, the department said Wednesday.
Officers served a search warrant at two addresses at about 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Thalia Sanchez, 24; Manuela Gutierrez-Ortega, 33; Michael Corralez, 21; Cesar Avalos, 46; Esther Chavez, 43; Raquel Sanchez, 52; Fernando Lemus, 37; Cynthia Chavez, 20; Ramona Macias, 51; and Luis Lopez, 23, were arrested on suspicion of illegal marijuana cultivation, BPD reported in a news release. Lopez was also arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of marijuana for sales.
Police ask that anyone with information about the case call 327-7111.
