The Bakersfield Police Department Critical Incident Review Board that reviewed an Aug. 17 police shooting in the 10 block of P Street determined the officers involved acted within BPD policy and legal requirements.
According to a news release from the BPD, Detective Jeffrey Martin and Officer Aaron Waddle have returned to full duty following the Review Board’s findings.
The incident occurred at about 11:07 a.m. when officers were dispatched to the intersection of Watts Drive at Lotus Lane regarding a stabbing, according to a BPD news release. The officers arrived to find a man and a woman suffering from stab wounds and both victims were taken to a hospital, where they were reported to be in stable condition.
Officers then found a third stabbing victim in the area of the initial dispatch location and learned that the suspect had carjacked that victim when fleeing the area, according to BPD.
BPD said the suspect was involved in a hit-and-run incident in the stolen vehicle, abandoned it in the area of Brundage Lane and T Street and fled. He was contacted by officers in the area of P Street and Brundage Lane, where the officer-involved shooting occurred, according to BPD.
Knives were recovered from the suspect, 65-year-old Everardo Gonzalez Santana, and he was taken to a hospital where he later died. No officers were injured.