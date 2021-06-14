BPD: Officers exchange gunfire with pursuit suspect 3 times in southeast Bakersfield

A man who led Bakersfield Police officers on a pursuit and then fired on them, leading to three officer-involved shootings in southeast Bakersfield on Sunday, is in critical condition, Bakersfield Police report.
No officers or bystanders were hurt during the series of events that began about 4 p.m. Sunday.
According to Bakersfield Police, here's how the incidents unfolded:
Officers tried to stop a vehicle for vehicle code violations near the 300 block of Clifton Street. The vehicle fled south on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and was in a traffic collision at the intersection of East Brundage Lane. The vehicle was disabled. The 25-year-old man who was driving fired at arriving officers, and an officer-involved shooting ensued, police said.
The suspect then fled to a parking lot in the 1400 block of Cottonwood Road and tried to steal a person's vehicle at gunpoint. Another officer-involved shooting happened; this time the suspect was hit and knocked to the ground, police reported. Police said in a news release that he was still armed and was "making movements that he was attempting to commit suicide."
Police said officers tried to verbally deescalate the situation, but the suspect would not put down his firearm. Another officer-involved shooting happened and the suspect was shot multiple times, police said in a news release.
Officers provided life-saving measures and the suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Police said a firearm was recovered from the suspect.
"A total of six officers wearing body-worn cameras discharged their weapons and all were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation," a BPD news release said.
Police said an investigation is underway and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Joe Woods at 661-326-3919 or BPD at 661-327-7111.