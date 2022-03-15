BPD officers cite 2 in Shoulder Tap Operation

Detectives with the Bakersfield Police Department’s Vice Unit cited two individuals for trying to buy alcohol for minors during a Decoy Shoulder Tap Operation over the weekend that targeted underage drinking, according to a BPD news release.
The statewide Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control operation involved a minor, under the direct supervision of a peace officer, standing outside a liquor or convenience store and asking patrons to buy them alcohol.
The underage person indicates in some way he or she is underage and cannot purchase the alcohol. If the adults agree and purchase alcohol for the underage person, officers then arrest and cite them for furnishing alcohol to the minor.
Detectives visited three alcohol retail establishments within Bakersfield city limits and contacted 36 people, according to the release.