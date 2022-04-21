BPD officers arrest vehicle-burglary suspect, return items to owners

Bakersfield Police Department officers Monday arrested a suspect in connection with a vehicle-burglary investigation and returned items that were reported stolen to the owners.
BPD officers arrested Jaden Lehman-Lewis, 22, of Bakersfield, in connection with a string of thefts in the parking lot of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church at 12300 Reina Road, according to a BPD news release.
The thefts were reported around 8:37 a.m. Sunday, police said, noting five vehicles were burglarized during an Easter Sunday service.
The Kern County Auto Theft Task Force found and arrested Lehman-Lewis in the 900 block of Woodrow Avenue the following day in a vehicle that matched the description of the one used in the burglaries.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.