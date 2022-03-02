BPD officers arrest suspect in theft of city traffic-control truck

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested a man Wednesday on suspicion he stole a city traffic-control truck while workers were conducting maintenance.
BPD officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle around 3:55 a.m. in the 2200 block of South Union Avenue.
Officers located the vehicle traveling west on Highway 58 from Highway 223 around 5:53 a.m. and followed the driver, Luis Ramirez-Hernandez, 28, of Bakersfield, for about 15 minutes after he initially failed to yield to their attempts to perform a traffic stop.
Ramirez-Hernandez ultimately pulled over near the intersection of Pine Street and Truxtun Avenue, according to a BPD news release.