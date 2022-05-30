BPD officers arrest suspect in hit-and-run

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested a suspect Sunday as part of their investigation into a fatal hit-and-run crash.
BPD officers responded Saturday night to the intersection of Alfred Harrell Highway at Highway 178 for a hit-and-run injury collision, and learned a woman driving one of the vehicles in the crash died at the scene as a result of her injuries.
Officers' investigation revealed the woman's vehicle was heading south on Alfred Harrell Highway where she entered the intersection. Her vehicle was struck by a pickup that was being driven by a man traveling west on Highway 178.
The driver of the other vehicle, David Alvarez, 28, ultimately was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run. Witnesses reported that he fled the scene of the collision on foot, according to a BPD news release.
Officers are still investigating the cause of the collision. It is not known if alcohol or drugs were factors in this collision.
The identity of the woman who died at the scene has not yet been released.
Anyone with information regarding this case can call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.