BPD officers arrest suspect in alleged road-rage shooting on Alta Vista Drive

Bakersfield Police officers arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after ShotSpotter alerted them to a late-morning shooting on Alta Vista Drive.

ShotSpotter, a program that detects gunfire and alerts law enforcement, detected a shooting at 11:28 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Alta Vista, according to a BPD news release.

