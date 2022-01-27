BPD officers arrest suspect after man, pregnant woman taken to hospital with gunshot wounds

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested a Bakersfield man in connection with their investigation that left a man and a pregnant woman hospitalized with gunshot wounds, according to a BPD news release.
Officers responded to the Plaza Motel at 711 Union Ave. around 2 a.m. Thursday and learned the man and woman had been shot. Both were taken to an area hospital and everyone, including the unborn child, is expected to survive the shooting, officials said.
BPD officers identified Brian Suell, 41, of Bakersfield, a prior early release AB 109 non-violent offender, as their suspect in the shooting, according to the BPD release. He was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a firearm, gang participation, being a felon in possession of a firearm and other associated charges. He was transported and booked into the Kern County Jail.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.