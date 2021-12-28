You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BPD officers arrest man on suspicion of armed robbery

Slide Public Safety

Bakersfield Police Department officers Monday arrested Cerwilliam Pryor, 30, of Sacramento, on suspicion of a string of armed robbery offenses that occurred in Bakersfield, according to a BPD news release.

Pryor was arrested in the 100 block of L Street without incident.

Pryor was on parole for armed robbery at the time the offenses were committed, according to the BPD. He’s accused of brandishing a handgun at the clerk and demanding currency, according to police officials. The BPD news release alleged Pryor’s involvement in the following incidents: a Nov. 21 robbery at the Valero Gas Station at 3221 Taft Highway; a Dec. 17 robbery of a Minit Stop Liquor at 2900 Union Ave.; a Dec. 22 robbery of the Mobil Gas Station at 3624 California Ave.; and a Dec. 27 robbery of the Fastrip Gas Station at 4901 Union Ave.

Anyone with information about these investigations can contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

Coronavirus Cases