BPD officers arrest man on suspicion of armed robbery

Bakersfield Police Department officers Monday arrested Cerwilliam Pryor, 30, of Sacramento, on suspicion of a string of armed robbery offenses that occurred in Bakersfield, according to a BPD news release.
Pryor was arrested in the 100 block of L Street without incident.
Pryor was on parole for armed robbery at the time the offenses were committed, according to the BPD. He’s accused of brandishing a handgun at the clerk and demanding currency, according to police officials. The BPD news release alleged Pryor’s involvement in the following incidents: a Nov. 21 robbery at the Valero Gas Station at 3221 Taft Highway; a Dec. 17 robbery of a Minit Stop Liquor at 2900 Union Ave.; a Dec. 22 robbery of the Mobil Gas Station at 3624 California Ave.; and a Dec. 27 robbery of the Fastrip Gas Station at 4901 Union Ave.
Anyone with information about these investigations can contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.