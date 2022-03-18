BPD officers arrest 2 suspects on suspicion of attempted murder

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested two men on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting on Union Avenue left two injured Friday.
Joshua Smith, 27, and Ronald Goosby, 36, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy, gang participation and a weapons violations. Goosby was also arrested for a parole violation warrant, according to BPD officials.
BPD officers were patrolling near the intersection of 4th Street and Union Avenue around 2:19 a.m. when a shooting occurred in the 300 block of Union Avenue.
Officers immediately responded and arrested two suspects fleeing from the scene, according to a BPD release. One of the suspects was observed discarding a firearm as he fled, which was later recovered.
A man and a woman were shot, with the man in critical condition and the woman sustaining minor injuries, according to the police. Officers reported the woman is believed to be an uninvolved bystander who was struck by a stray bullet
Anyone with information regarding the shooting investigation can call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.