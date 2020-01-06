A Bakersfield Police Department officer suffered minor to moderate injuries after being involved in a traffic accident Monday morning at the intersection of State Road and Airport Drive.
At approximately 11:32 a.m., a vehicle traveling westbound on State Road ran a red light and collided with the officer’s vehicle which was traveling northbound on Airport Drive, according to a BPD news release.
BPD said the officer was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. The other vehicle stopped and the driver was uninjured and cooperating with BPD’s investigation.
No drugs or alcohol are believed to be involved in the accident and the investigation is ongoing, according to BPD. Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 327-7111.
