A Bakersfield police officer was stabbed in the face with a screwdriver by a suspect Saturday afternoon at Adventist Health Bakersfield, the Bakersfield Police Department reported.
The suspect, later identified as William Blystone, was causing a disturbance about 4:15 p.m. at the hospital, 2615 Chester Ave., police said in a news release. Officers were talking to Blystone when he produced the screwdriver and stabbed one officer, BPD reported.
Bystone was subdued by officers and bystanders and was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide.
The officer, whose name was not released, was treated for minor injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.