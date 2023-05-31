A Bakersfield police officer shot a man Wednesday at a gas station after he struck the driver’s side of a patrol car, and was taken to the hospital in stable condition, the Bakersfield Police Department reported.
Officers attempted to “contact” a vehicle with two men, who are suspects in an ongoing narcotics trafficking investigation, at an am/pm in the 900 block of Monterey Street, according to police.
That’s when the suspect hit a patrol car and an officer shot the driver, a news release said. The second suspect was arrested. No officers were injured.
BPD said the officers were equipped with body-worn cameras and that footage will be made available to the public. Witnesses are being interviewed.
BPD didn’t release the names of the suspects or the officers connected to the shooting. The department noted those details would be released later.
The officer who fired his gun has been put on paid administrative leave.
Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.