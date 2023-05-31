Slide Breaking News (copy)

A Bakersfield police officer shot a man Wednesday at a gas station after he struck the driver’s side of a patrol car, and was taken to the hospital in stable condition, the Bakersfield Police Department reported.

Officers attempted to “contact” a vehicle with two men, who are suspects in an ongoing narcotics trafficking investigation, at an am/pm in the 900 block of Monterey Street, according to police.