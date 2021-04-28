BPD: Officer-involved shooting leaves man, police K-9 dead

An officer-involved shooting in southeast Bakersfield Tuesday night left a man and a police K-9 dead.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, the incident occurred at around 8:43 p.m. when officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on Highway 58 on a vehicle that had been previously reported stolen.
BPD said the vehicle, which did not yield for officers, left the road, traveled up an embankment south of the highway and crashed through a chain-link fence. The driver and an occupant fled on foot.
Police said that moments later an adult male suspect was found by a Kern County Sheriff’s helicopter in the backyard of a residence in the 200 block of Feliz Drive, between Cottonwood Road and Washington Street.
A police K-9 handler and his K-9 partner approached the suspect, who opened fire and struck the K-9, the BPD said.
The news release stated that two officers then returned fire, striking the suspect. Police said that despite medical aid being provided, the suspect died at the scene.
The K-9 was taken to an emergency veterinary hospital where he died.
Police said a firearm was recovered from the suspect and two officers equipped with body-worn cameras discharged their firearms.
The circumstances of he incident are under investigation and more details will be provided at a later time, the BPD said.
Police ask that anyone with information call 327-7111.