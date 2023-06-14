Slide Public Safety

A Bakersfield police officer was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury during a car pursuit involving minors in two vehicles, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release. 

An individual who called 911 to request help said he or she was following two Kia-brand vehicles that were reportedly stolen. One of the minors in the car collided into the person who was following them, BPD reported. 