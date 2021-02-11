Midway through the second full year of the Public Safety and Vital Services Measure, the number of officers in the Bakersfield Police Department remains essentially the same as before the measure was passed.
The 1 percent sales tax increase that went before voters as Measure N was billed as a means to increase the city’s police force from around 400 to around 500 within three years. But as the midway point to the deadline approaches, the city is basically where it started in 2019.
According to a report released to the Public Safety and Vital Services Citizens Oversight Committee on Thursday, the city has approved 479 positions within the police department. However, 44 of those positions are vacant and about 30 include trainees currently making their way through the academy, meaning the number of officers serving on the street is still around 400.
Retirements and other separations have largely hampered an aggressive city recruitment effort. City Manager Christian Clegg said Bakersfield had hired 130 new officers since June 2019, but those gains had been offset by losses elsewhere in the department.
Clegg inherited the 100-officer benchmark from Alan Tandy, who served as city manager while Measure N was crafted and voted on. Despite the difficulties, Clegg said he remained optimistic that the city would come “pretty close” to adding a net 100 officers by mid-2022, the end of the third full fiscal year of PSVS funds.
“Think about if we had not hired 130 where we would be today,” he said. “The net gain, I know, is going to be an ongoing interest point and that’s fair. We keep pushing toward it. But what’s mostly in our control is our ability to hire, and what retention programs we put in place, and we keep pushing on it.”
Another issue the city has faced is the 18-month training process that is required before an applicant can patrol the streets.
“You’re backfilling from a year and a half ago,” Bakersfield spokesman Joe Conroy said. “That’s just another one of the challenges, the timing that it takes to vet good officers and get people through the academy.”
The slower than promised pace has raised concerns among at least one observer. The Kern County Taxpayers Association, which backed Measure N after reviewing the dire conditions of city finances at the time, has spoken out about police hiring before the City Council and the PSVS committee.
“The problem is there aren’t more cops,” said Executive Director Michael Turnpiseed. “Policing is a very unpopular profession right now.”
Still, he gave the city some leeway on its newly adjusted timeline.
“Our job is just to make sure that we have the best cops possible to protect us,” he said. “And if it takes us five years instead of three years to fill the number, if we get the right people, good people, it’s worth that time to get it right.”
In the midst of this hiring spree, the city has been consistently pressured to defund BPD in order to finance community projects, even as others have continued to call for additional officers. On Thursday, the PSVS committee received about 10 comments requesting less money go toward BPD.
“Bakersfield has an opportunity to invest in programs and means that are better preventative crime/violence measures, than what the BPD can accommodate,” read one. “The BPD is not the best resource for crime prevention, and investing in what has been nationally studied to be effective, can keep everyone in our community truly safer, including members of the BPD.”
Local officials have largely backed the city’s local police force and Clegg has spoken favorably about what more police could mean for the community.
“When we think about all the things we want to assign officers to address, that’s where I think we say, ‘if we were at that full complement we could really do more of these things for the community,’” Clegg said. “We want the best folks who are committed to that work. So it’s incumbent on us to find some more.”