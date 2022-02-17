BPD officer charged with vandalism after allegedly damaging evidence

A Bakersfield Police Department officer was charged Thursday with one count of vandalism of less than $400 after an internal investigation showed the officer damaged evidence, BPD officials said in a news release.
Officer Nicholas Bell responded to a Jan. 17 hit-and-run collision in the 2300 block of M Street. The driver had fled the scene and left the vehicle abandoned in the roadway, police said. Bell located a cell phone during a search of the suspect’s vehicle and allegedly threw the phone on the ground repeatedly, the news release said.
The phone was damaged from Bell “expressing frustration that the suspect had fled,” police said. Other employees witnessed Bell’s actions and reported the incident to supervisors, according to the news release.
Bell has been placed on administrative leave for the duration of the internal and criminal investigation. He was arrested Thursday.
Robert Pair, BPD spokesman, said via email the employment status of Bell will be determined after the internal investigation and criminal proceedings.
“Everyone is entitled to due process,” Pair said.
An unrelated investigation identified the hit-and-run suspect, who police said has no connection to the officer.
“The Bakersfield Police Department holds its employees to the highest standards of conduct,” the BPD said in the news release. “We support the employees who immediately reported the misconduct. While rare, incidents of officer misconduct are immediately and thoroughly investigated.”