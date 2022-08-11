BPD officer charged with felony assault, vandalism

An off-duty Bakersfield Police officer was arrested Wednesday and charged with assault causing serious bodily injury and felony vandalism after an alleged hit-and-run July 21 led to a violent confrontation.
Officer Damian Romero, 43, of Bakersfield, was off duty and walking his dog when he and his dog allegedly were struck by a motorist who then left the scene, according to a BPD news release.
Officers reported that Romero found the vehicle in a nearby apartment complex, confronted the man who was driving it and then assaulted the driver and damaged the car, according to a BPD news release. The BPD declined to share the address where the assault happened in its statement.
Romero stands accused of causing serious but non-life-threatening injury to the driver as well as more than $400 of damage to the vehicle.
The driver is not facing charges in the incident, according to a statement from the Kern County District Attorney’s Office, which did not find “sufficient evidence” to justify them.
Romero is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. He's due in court for his preliminary arraignment Aug. 31, according to court records available online.