BPD officer charged with felony assault, vandalism

An off-duty Bakersfield Police officer was arrested Wednesday and charged with assault causing serious bodily injury and felony vandalism after an alleged hit-and-run July 21 led to a violent confrontation.

Officer Damian Romero, 43, of Bakersfield, was off duty and walking his dog when he and his dog allegedly were struck by a motorist who then left the scene, according to a BPD news release.

