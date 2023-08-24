bpd-bakersfield-police-department-stock

The Bakersfield Police Department

 Eliza Green / The Californian

An officer with the Bakersfield Police Department is awaiting arraignment in San Mateo County after being arrested last month in Daly City and charged with a misdemeanor of soliciting prostitution.

San Mateo Superior Court records show 29-year-old Nghia Hieu Duong was arrested July 30 and charged with a single count on Aug. 14. His arraignment is set for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 14.