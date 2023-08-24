An officer with the Bakersfield Police Department is awaiting arraignment in San Mateo County after being arrested last month in Daly City and charged with a misdemeanor of soliciting prostitution.
San Mateo Superior Court records show 29-year-old Nghia Hieu Duong was arrested July 30 and charged with a single count on Aug. 14. His arraignment is set for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 14.
San Mateo District Attorney Stephen M. Wagstaffe said Duong was arrested at 9:10 p.m. at the Hampton Inn in Daly City, 2700 Junipero Serra Blvd. Wagstaffe confirmed the Daly City Police Department report identified Duong as an active BPD officer.
BPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Tipton said Thursday Duong has been placed on administrative leave.
Duong was among 26 officers who graduated in January 2020 from the BPD’s law enforcement academy, which awarded him a physical fitness award.