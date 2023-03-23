 Skip to main content
BPD officer accused of destroying evidence has case dismissed under plea agreement

A vandalism charge against a Bakersfield Police Department officer was dismissed Wednesday after he completed the terms of a plea deal, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s office.

Officer Nicholas Bell, 30, was charged with a misdemeanor in connection to destroying evidence at a downtown collision in January of last year. He pleaded no contest in September 2022 after police said he picked up an iPhone 12 Pro from a suspect and threw it on the ground at least three times out of frustration.

