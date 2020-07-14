The Bakersfield Police Department offered safety tips to prevent heatstroke amongst children during the summer months.
In a news release, BPD pointed out that 858 children have died because of Pediatric Vehicular Heatstroke since 1998. Last year, the department added, 52 children died from heatstroke in vehicles.
With that in mind, the department said to follow these important safety tips:
• Never leave a child, dependents, or animals alone in a car.
• See a child alone in a car? Get involved! Call 9-1-1 immediately.
• The difference between life and death can be minutes in a hot car. Cars can
reach deadly temperatures very quickly, even on relatively "cool days."
• Always check the back seat for your baby. Be sure to look before locking your vehicle.
• Ask childcare to call you if your baby doesn't show up as planned.
• Always keep cars locked and keys out of reach of children. If a child is missing, check in all cars.
• A car isn't a babysitter. Never leave a child, dependent or animal alone inside a vehicle, not even for a “quick” errand.
