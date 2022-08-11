 Skip to main content
BPD offering reward in unsolved homicide from 2021

The Bakersfield Police Department is offering up to $1,000 reward through its Secret Witness program for information that leads to an arrest and charges in a fatal Aug. 14, 2021, shooting.

Tyis Rush, 21, of Bakersfield, was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting at 701 Planz Road.

