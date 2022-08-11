BPD offering reward in unsolved homicide from 2021

The Bakersfield Police Department is offering up to $1,000 reward through its Secret Witness program for information that leads to an arrest and charges in a fatal Aug. 14, 2021, shooting.
Tyis Rush, 21, of Bakersfield, was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting at 701 Planz Road.
The circumstances, including the motive behind the shooting, remain under investigation, according to a BPD news release.
Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call the BPD at 661-327-7111, Detective T. Hernandez at 661-326-3501 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040. The Secret Witness line operates 24 hours a day.