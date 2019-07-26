The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking the community's assistance in locating a murder suspect.
Anthony English has an active warrant for his alleged connection to the murder of Aaran Porter, which occurred Feb. 2 in the 7400 block of District Boulevard.
The Kern Secret Witness Program is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information on English's whereabouts.
