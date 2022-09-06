 Skip to main content
BPD offense reports say man who killed CDCR counselor thought victim had lots of money

Robert Pernell Roberts just wanted to get back into the ‘hood, a man told police, according to Bakersfield Police Department offense reports filed in Kern County Superior Court and released Tuesday. 

Roberts and the man, whose name is redacted in the documents, saw Bakersfield resident Benny Alcala Jr. charging his electric car at the charging stations in the Target parking lot on Stockdale Highway the night of Aug. 24. Alcala probably had a lot of money because he had an electric car, Roberts told the witness, according to police reports. Roberts approached Alcala, who was sitting on the curb with a shopping bag next to him. 

