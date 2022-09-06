BPD offense reports say man who killed CDCR counselor thought victim had lots of money

Services scheduled

The Alcala family is inviting the public to celebrate the life of Benny Juarez Alcala Jr.

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 12300 Reina Road

A procession including law enforcement and family will go to graveside services. That will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery at 2739 Panama Lane. The ceremony at Greenlawn Southwest will be held immediately after the services at the church.