The Bakersfield Police Department’s quest to hire 100 officers in three years is off to a good start. Early application figures suggest the department will be able to keep to a hiring schedule some have said is overly ambitious.
A total of 35 recruits are already participating in a “pre-academy” program designed to prepare them for the rigors of the official police academy, which is scheduled to begin in August.
The most recent hiring process saw 774 people apply to be officers, 399 of which actually showed up for the initial tests.
BPD hopes to select the 50 best of those applicants for another police academy beginning in late December or July.
Bolstering the application numbers, BPD has received four transfers from other agencies, and those officers could potentially already be patrolling the streets.
Due to the rigors of the academy, there will almost certainly be dropouts, lowering the total of graduating police officers, but BPD officials say the early figures are encouraging.
“I think it is a step in the right direction for sure,” said BPD Spokesperson Nathan McCauley. “Hopefully our people do well and succeed.”
With the passage of Measure N last year, which raised the city sales tax from 7.25 percent to 8.25 percent, the city will receive an estimated $58 million in new funding, a large chunk of which will go to the police department.
The added revenue will allow BPD to expand from around 400 officers to around 500, along with 56 civilian staffers, over a three-year span.
The huge increase in the force will hopefully allow the department to respond to lower response times and respond to lower-priority calls such as burglaries that are not in progress.
Whereas before, BPD asked victims to fill out an online form detailing a burglary, soon an officer will be able to respond personally, which the city says is a much-requested service.
The department is hoping to hire 14 officers to fill vacancies that currently exist, increasing the total number of new employees they need to add.
BPD hopes to hold many back-to-back academies until all the officers are added.
However, because it takes around nine months before officers complete the academy and field training, the public will not see the hiring boost for at least a year.
“It was always going to be a big undertaking and there are still a lot of things to do,” McCauley said. “There’s a lot of steps to go through before we actually have them out and responding to calls.”
He noted that later hiring campaigns could see reduced applicants if all the top recruits are hired in the first round. However, the department has said it will search for hires potentially outside the state if applications begin to dwindle.
