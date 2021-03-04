BPD: Off-duty officer rescues man from nearly drowning

An off-duty Bakersfield Police officer rescued a man from nearly drowning in the backyard of a residence in northwest Bakersfield on Wednesday, according to a news release from the BPD.
The officer was alerted to the scene at about 8 a.m., the news release stated. When he arrived he found the man, a landscaper, at the bottom of a pool.
The BPD said after the officer removed the man from the pool it was discovered that he wasn’t breathing and had no pulse. The officer performed CPR on the victim and after several minutes, the man was resuscitated.
He was taken to a local hospital and was in stable condition, the BPD said.