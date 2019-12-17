The Bakersfield Police Department has announced an early morning operation on Tuesday in which numerous arrests were made related to criminal street gangs. In a news release, BPD said the state and federal law enforcement agencies also participated. A news conference related to the operation is scheduled for 2 p.m. at police headquarters in downtown Bakersfield.
