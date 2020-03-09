The Bakersfield Police Department is now accepting applications for their Junior Police Academy.
The academy will be split into two sessions. The 11- to 13-year-old session will take place June 8 to July 3 and the 14- to 17-year-old session will be held July 13 to Aug. 17, according to the news release.
The academy's mission is to provide junior recruits with a foundation of law enforcement, while also working on skills such as leadership, accountability and problem solving to become productive students and members of the community, according to BPD.
The news release states the curriculum will include various presentations from guests of law enforcement agencies, hands-on practices and physical training to give the recruits an idea of what is takes to become a police officer.
Applications are due by May 1 and can be picked up at 301 E. 4th St. For more information contact PAL at 283-8880.
