Bakersfield Police said Tuesday evening they had received no credible information of potential threats to The Marketplace, and had not told businesses to close at 4:30 p.m.
"This appears to have been miscommunication across social media platforms," a police news release said.
But because of the social media attention, police said they would conduct additional patrols in the area.
Anyone with information regarding possible threats is asked to call police at 327-7111.
