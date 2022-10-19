 Skip to main content
BPD: No armed man found near junior high; 2 students arrested

Bakersfield Police officers said two students were arrested Wednesday after officers found no evidence of an armed man who was reported to be near Thompson Junior High. 

BPD officers responded to the junior high around 12:19 p.m. due to the reports that were ultimately determined to be false, according to BPD officials.

