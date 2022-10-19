BPD: No armed man found near junior high; 2 students arrested

Bakersfield Police officers said two students were arrested Wednesday after officers found no evidence of an armed man who was reported to be near Thompson Junior High.
BPD officers responded to the junior high around 12:19 p.m. due to the reports that were ultimately determined to be false, according to BPD officials.
The school was placed on lockdown, followed by a search of the campus, which revealed there was no one in possession of gun at school and the students were safe.
Officers determined the false reports were made by a pair of students who were arrested and then released to their parents.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact the BPD at 661-327-7111.