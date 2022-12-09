BPD nets 15 in multiagency operation targeting parolees, suspected child sex abusers

Fifteen men were arrested during a two-day multiagency local law enforcement operation that targeted parolees, an undercover online predator sting and those who had child pornography, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
Multiple terabytes of child sexual abuse materials and six illegally possessed firearms were seized by the Bakersfield Police Department, McFarland Police Department, The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Secret Service, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Parole Unit, Kern County Sheriff’s Office and Kern County Probation Department, the BPD said in a news release.