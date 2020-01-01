The Bakersfield Police Department received a report of a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcyclist and a white sport utility vehicle at 5:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Coffee Road, according a BPD news release.
According to the report, the driver of the northbound traveling SUV made an unsafe lane change, crashed into motorcyclist and then fled the scene. The motorcyclist suffered major injuries and is listed in critical condition at an area hospital, according the BPD report.
Officers later found the SUV abandoned near the incident and found the suspect in a nearby restaurant, according to the report. Officers arrested Trumonikia Fields-Johnson, 40, on suspicion of the following: hit-and-run involving injury and driving on a suspended license.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.
