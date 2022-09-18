 Skip to main content
BPD: Motorcyclist killed in collision Saturday

The Bakersfield Police Department reported that a motorcyclist was killed in a collision Saturday evening.

A motorcyclist was struck around 8:50 p.m. after running a red light at the intersection of Coffee Road and Stockdale Highway, according to a BPD news release. 

