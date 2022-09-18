BPD: Motorcyclist killed in collision Saturday

The Bakersfield Police Department reported that a motorcyclist was killed in a collision Saturday evening.
A motorcyclist was struck around 8:50 p.m. after running a red light at the intersection of Coffee Road and Stockdale Highway, according to a BPD news release.
The driver of the vehicle that struck the motorcyclist stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
The identity of the motorcyclist has not yet been released by the coroner's office.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Major Collision Investigation Team at 661-326-3967 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.