A motorcyclist died Wednesday in southwest Bakersfield after a SUV collided into her as the motorist tried to enter into a complex with businesses on Ming Avenue, police said.
A woman riding her bike east on Ming Avenue was hit as another motorist tried to make a left turn from westbound lanes into 5500 Ming Avenue, a news release said.
The motorcyclist died in the hospital after the incident Wednesday morning, police wrote. Her identity hasn't been released.
The SUV's driver, a woman, stayed at the scene and cooperated in the investigation. Police haven't identified her.
Speed or intoxication didn't contribute to the crash, the news release said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.