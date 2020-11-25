A man on a motorcycle died Wednesday in a collision with another vehicle in the 2400 block of Planz Road, Bakersfield Police said.
It happened at about 12:49 p.m. The man, whose identity will be released by the coroner's office, died at the scene.
BPD said the driver of the other vehicle is cooperating with the investigation. Police said drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision, but speed appears to be a contributing factor.
Police said this is the 38th fatal motor vehicle collision in BPD jurisdiction this year.
Police ask anyone with information on the crash to call 327-7111.