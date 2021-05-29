BPD: Motorcyclist broadsides truck, dies

A man riding a motorcycle who broadsided a truck Saturday morning died from his injuries, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
It happened at 11:32 a.m. at East Brundage Lane and Madison Street, police said in a news release. The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, broadsided the truck, causing it to roll over on its side, BPD reported.
The man who was driving the truck and his female passenger were taken to a hospital with what police called minor injuries.
BPD asks that anyone with information call 327-7111.