BPD monitoring team holds first community session to gather input on police reform

The Bakersfield Monitoring Team, a third-party group tasked with ensuring the Bakersfield Police Department meets the terms of a stipulated judgment entered with the California Department of Justice, held its first online community listening session Thursday as is required by the judgment.
The BPD entered into a stipulated judgment in August 2021 after a four-year investigation by the state. A stipulated judgment allows the police to avoid legal fault, but must reform policies such as use of force, stop, searches and seizures, supervision practices, providing mental health resources, expanded language access, community policing and others.
Debra Kirby, part of the monitoring team, posed four questions to the small group of residents at a Zoom meeting held so people could voice their experiences with the police. These responses were gathered to aid the monitoring team in their five-year reform effort with the BPD, Kirby said.
“This is the first Community Session for the Bakersfield Monitoring Team and is really an introduction to explore the community perception and expectation around policing in Bakersfield,” Kirby said. “We seek as many inputs as we can — and this meeting is in addition to other community engagement.”
Though a representative from the BPD was not present, Chief Greg Terry has signaled in the past his determination to meet the requirements of the judgment.
“The Bakersfield Police Department holds itself to the highest standards of conduct to all of our residents. We do everything possible to make sure our community is safe and our residents are treated with respect," Terry said in August, when announcing the stipulated judgment alongside the California attorney general. "We believe the state’s concerns are unfounded and we have nothing to hide."
Residents, after being separated into breakout rooms, discussed how police could be more transparent and engage with the community. Though the number of participants was small, the discussions were spirited and passionate.
Lorena Lara, a representative from Faith in the Valley, said police should increase their diversity across the ranks, which will help them reach out to people of color.
“What comes out of this process will have long-term implications,” Lara said.
Some residents said the police should adopt a more friendly approach when dealing with the larger public — an unbecoming tone or actions further divide residents from the police, who already mistrust authorities.
Citizens urged the police to embed themselves within non-adversarial locations, so residents do not simply associate officers with people who just make arrests. Community meetings — such as the one held Thursday — are not enough. Furthermore, some participants said the BPD could shift its culture so more officers take the judgment seriously, and not only high-ranking officers in the department.
Through these efforts, participants at the Zoom meeting expressed their hope BPD could change for the better.