BPD monitor hosting 2 more community discussions

The Bakersfield Police Department Monitoring Team, a third-party group tasked with ensuring the Bakersfield Police Department meets the terms of a stipulated judgment entered with the California Department of Justice, is hosting two more community discussions in May.
The first meeting is scheduled to take place from 5 to 7 p.m. May 10 at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Center Strong Room, which is located at 1000 S. Owens Street in Bakersfield.
The second meeting is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. May 11 at the Silver Creek Community Room, which is located at 7001 Harris Road in Bakersfield.
These will be the first in-person discussions, as the previous forum was virtual due to the pandemic.
“At this community session, the Monitor Team will moderate a community meeting to gather your perspectives regarding the Bakersfield Police Department and the role of the community in improving police practices,” according to a news release from the team. “We will introduce the Monitor Team, briefly update you on the reform efforts underway in Bakersfield and host guided discussions.”
The session will provide Spanish translation and other languages as requested, according to the release.
If anyone would like to RSVP or share any questions in advance, they can contact the Bakersfield Monitoring Team at contact@bakersfieldmonitor.com.