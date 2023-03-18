 Skip to main content
BPD: Missing man with dementia found

Bakersfield Police said late Friday night that a man with dementia who had been missing was found.

Ignacio Mendez, 87, had last been seen at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of South Owens Street and East Brundage Lane.

