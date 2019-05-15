McFarland City Manager John Wooner is missing under “suspicious circumstances,” according to the Bakersfield Police Department, which is asking for help locating him.
The 57-year-old Wooner was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hillcrest Cemetery in Bakersfield.
He’s described as Hispanic, standing at about 6-feet tall and weighing 300 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Wooner was last seen wearing a white dress shirt and khaki pants and driving a silver Dodge Durango with California license plate 1390353.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Keith Cason at 326-3868 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
(3) comments
So sorry to hear that, and I hope he shows up well.
Well I’m sure someone there didn’t like him so start by checking the fields out there. They are all criminals in that town.
Donhughes93307, I would encourage you to get out of your narrow box. Try a little empathy and way less judgement. McFarland is a great town full of fantastic people. I hope they find him safe and healthy soon.
