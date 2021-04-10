BPD: Man's disappearance is suspicious

Bakersfield Police are seeking the public's help locating a missing person whose disappearance they are calling suspicious.
Edward Rodrigo Medina, 27, was last seen in the 10100 block of Wible Road at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, BPD said. On Friday, his abandoned vehicle was found in the area of East Planz Road and South Mount Vernon Avenue.
Medina is described as Hispanic, 5’10” and 180 to 210 pounds.
Police ask that anyone with information call Detective Frank McIntyre at 326-3921 or BPD at 327-7111.