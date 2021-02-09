Bakersfield Police arrested a man Tuesday at the Golden Empire Transit Bus Terminal at 2129 Chester Ave. after witnesses allegedly said he was brandishing a firearm.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area at around 8:12 a.m. Witnesses said the man was waving a silver firearm and was pointing it at people and his head, the news release stated.
Police said the man entered an empty bus and attempted to drive away, but the power was off. He then exited the bus and was arrested without incident, the BPD said.
Police identified the man as 39-year-old Tyrell Cooper, of Bakersfield. The news release said he was possibly under the influence of drugs. Police said it was determined that the gun he was waving was a toy cap gun.
Cooper was booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of brandishing a weapon and attempted auto theft, the news release stated.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the BPD at 327-7111.