 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BPD: Man who fired at police, community member arrested

Slide Public Safety

A man who fired at Bakersfield Police Department officers Sunday on Baker Street was arrested early Monday morning.

Steven Jimenez, 32, is accused of shooting at BPD officers and a community member who was on a ride-along in the 200 block of Baker Street while officers were investigating a ShotSpotter detection of gunfire. Police officers fired back. A chase began to apprehend Jimenez — who also fired at officers during the chase — but he evaded officers, BPD wrote in a news release.

Coronavirus Cases

Most Popular

Images

Videos

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.

Collections