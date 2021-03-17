BPD: Man who brought firearms into backyard occupied by children is arrested

A man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly entering the backyard of a Bakersfield residence armed with several firearms while children were also present in the backyard.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, 38-year-old Sergio Zamora was arrested in possession of two loaded handguns, narcotics paraphernalia and two rifle magazines. He was located after entering the backyard of a residence in the 1700 block of Lemay Avenue at 6:27 p.m., police said. The news release added that several children were in the backyard when Zamora climbed over a fence to enter the property.
Zamora was placed under arrest for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics paraphernalia, child endangerment, trespassing and associated weapon violations, the BPD said. He was taken into custody without incident.
The news release also stated that an unregistered rifle was located when officers conducted a search warrant at Zamora’s nearby residence.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.