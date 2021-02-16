Police are looking for a suspect in an alleged grand theft auto offense that occurred two weeks ago.
According to a BPD news release, the incident occurred Feb. 4 at about 1:38 p.m. in the parking lot of a shopping center located at 2671 Oswell Street.
BPD described the suspect as a light-complected man in his mid-30s, standing between 5-foot-9 and 6-feet tall and weighing about 160 pounds. Police said he was unshaven with a slim build and was wearing a gray baseball hat, black jacket with a yellow-hooded sweatshirt underneath, black pants and red shoes.
Police said the suspect vehicle was discovered at the scene. The news release said it was a 2008 to 2011 gray Ford Focus with black bumpers and tinted rear windows.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective Dunn at 326-3876 or the BPD at 327-7111.