BPD: Man, two juveniles were shot at in Wednesday night incident

Bakersfield Police are investigating an alleged shooting that occurred Thursday night in the 2800 block of Villalovos Court.
According to a news release from the BPD, the incident occurred at around 10 p.m. While no one was struck by gunfire, police said that multiple shots were fired at a man and two juveniles, ages 12 and 9.
The BPD said that the 9-year-old sustained minor injuries after being hit by glass debris from bullet impacts.
No suspect information is available at this time, the BPD said.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the BPD at 327-7111.