BPD: Man suffers life-threatening injuries in southwest collision

A man suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday night in a collision at Stockdale Highway and Buena Vista Road, Bakersfield Police said.
Police said the vehicle with the injured passenger was going south on Buena Vista Road and crossed Stockdale Highway against a red light at about 9:58 p.m. when it was struck by a vehicle traveling east on Stockdale Highway, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release.
Police said neither alcohol nor drugs appeared to be factors in the collision and the parties remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The injured passenger was taken to a hospital.
BPD asks that anyone with information call 327-7111.