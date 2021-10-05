You have permission to edit this article.
BPD: Man suffers from gunshot wound; suspect at large

Slide Public Safety

A man was shot in east Bakersfield on Monday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Police responded to the 700 block of Union Avenue for a ShotSpotter Activation for multiple rounds of gunshots, the BPD stated. Officers found the victim and took him to a hospital for treatment.

BPD had a very limited description of the suspect, who ran away, according to the BPD.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the BPD at 661-327-7111 or Kern County Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

