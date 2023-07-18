Slide Breaking News (copy)

A man died Tuesday afternoon after police "pulled" him off of a chain-link fence during an on-the-ground chase, causing his head to "strike" the ground, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. 

The man, whose identity has not been released, matched the description of a person involved in a shooting at the McDonald's parking lot on Mount Vernon Avenue at Columbus Street. It's unclear if the man was involved in the shooting, police wrote.